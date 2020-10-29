Patricia Ann Edwards

July 7, 1937 – October 26, 2020

Patricia Ann Ellsworth Edwards, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 26, 2020 with her family by her side.

Pat was born on July 7, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Curtis and Bertha McLain Ellsworth. Her early years were spent in Pocatello. Her family moved to Hazelton where the family began to farm. She attended schools in Hazelton, Murtaugh, Buhl and Kimberly, graduating from Kimberly High School in 1955. Pat began a career in banking in Twin Falls. She worked in many positions at banks in California, Idaho and Washington state as Navy transfers occurred.

Pat married the love of her life, Louis T. Edwards on December 23, 1955 in Kimberly, Idaho. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Rhode Island where Louis was stationed in the U.S. Navy. In 1958, they moved to California and spent several years there until being transferred to Whidbey Island, Washington. In 1974, the small family moved to Idaho where Pat worked for Idaho First National Bank in Jerome. She loved her banking career and all the friends she had made over the years. She retired at the age of 55. As her parents aged, she was involved in their care and well-being. After all parents were deceased, they sold their home in Jerome and traveled for a short time. Going back to Whidbey Island for the summer turned into 8 years. Louis passed away in 2013 and pat returned to Idaho in 2016 to be near children.

In her later years, Pat enjoyed her Arabian horses, taking dressage classes for a time. Pat also raised large gardens and preserved much of the produce, landscaped their home, and was an avid reader. Later in life her passion grew into machine quilting and serving in the church. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many positions. Pat and Louis were sealed in the Boise, Idaho Temple in 1985 and served in the Seattle Temple in 2012.

Pat is survived by her three children, Anita Wolfe of Jerome, Idaho; Paul (Susan) Edwards of Tiffin, Iowa; and Gaylynn (Bill) Draves of Twin Falls, Idaho; as well as her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, and two sisters, Judith Eddings and Sharon Welch.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Burial will take place at the Maple Leaf Cemetery in Oak Harbor, Washington. You may leave condolences by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity.