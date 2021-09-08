Patricia Ann Jones Eguilior

February 22, 1934 - August 28, 2021

Patricia Ann Jones Eguilior passed away on August 28, 2021. Pat was born February 22, 1934, to Oscar & Leona Jones of Almo, Idaho. She attended Almo Elementary, Albion Normal, and Malta High. She went on to Pocatello ISU, where she met Domingo. Patsy married Domingo Vincent Eguilior on November 19, 1954. She was the crucial thread in the operation of their farming and ranching endeavors. Pat and Domingo had a love of ranching and horses. They competed later in life at ranch sorting and horseback events. Patricia & Domingo had four children; Thomas Domingo, Julie Ann, Tina Marie, and Monica. Thirteen Grands, and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Domingo, and son Tom.

She is survived by her brother Bill (AnnaLee) Jones, her daughter Julie (Andrew) Schaner, Tina Eguilior, and Monica (Joe) Williams. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life that will be held at Joe & Monica Williams home, 1500 Hwy 20/26 Vale, Oregon from 3:00 to 7:00 on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Thank you to Pioneer Place for all their care and love for our mom.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pioneer Place Nursing Home in Vale, Oregon. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com