Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Jones Eguilior
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Vale
222 Yakima Street, South
Vale, OR

Patricia Ann Jones Eguilior

February 22, 1934 - August 28, 2021

Patricia Ann Jones Eguilior passed away on August 28, 2021. Pat was born February 22, 1934, to Oscar & Leona Jones of Almo, Idaho. She attended Almo Elementary, Albion Normal, and Malta High. She went on to Pocatello ISU, where she met Domingo. Patsy married Domingo Vincent Eguilior on November 19, 1954. She was the crucial thread in the operation of their farming and ranching endeavors. Pat and Domingo had a love of ranching and horses. They competed later in life at ranch sorting and horseback events. Patricia & Domingo had four children; Thomas Domingo, Julie Ann, Tina Marie, and Monica. Thirteen Grands, and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Domingo, and son Tom.

She is survived by her brother Bill (AnnaLee) Jones, her daughter Julie (Andrew) Schaner, Tina Eguilior, and Monica (Joe) Williams. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life that will be held at Joe & Monica Williams home, 1500 Hwy 20/26 Vale, Oregon from 3:00 to 7:00 on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Thank you to Pioneer Place for all their care and love for our mom.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pioneer Place Nursing Home in Vale, Oregon. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Vale
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Vale.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to read about your mother. I only met her once, what a sweet lady. I've lost track of Tina over the years, would really like to get in touch. Please call or text me when you can. 208-308-7002 Miss you,
Suzanne Bryngelson-Fish
September 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
From the staff of Lienkaemper Chapels
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results