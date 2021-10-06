Patricia Gialy

April 18, 1953 - September 29, 2021

Patricia Gialy of Filer, Idaho passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021. Patti was born April 18, 1953 in Elko, Nevada to William "Bill" and Mary Gialy. She attended and graduated from Carson City High School in 1971.

From the minute we are born to the moment we take our last breath, there is that small snapshot of time in between that we all call "life". Our mother's life cannot be described in just a few paragraphs however, here is her snapshot.... Patti was a mother, grandmother, hunter, camper, fishing buddy, Seattle Seahawks fan, amazing cook, baker, cake decorator, dog and cat lover, bird watcher, gardener, helper, adventurer, friend, and a collector of MANY MANY things. Her most treasured collection...priceless friendships. Thank-you to all of her friends for filling her final days, months, years with joy, companionship and memories. A very special thank-you to mom's friends, Tralina and Helen for being our support system through this very difficult time.

Patti was preceded in death by her father, William Gialy; and brother, Andy Gialy. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Stu Knapp; daughters, Nichole (Neil) Shanks, and Michawn Adkins; granddaughters, Kylee (Josh) Harrell, Britain and Rayleigh Shanks; and half-sister, Terry Pittman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Buhl Church of the Nazarene, 300 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Her wish was to have her ashes scattered where her favorite memories have been made, "Deer Camp".

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Patti's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.