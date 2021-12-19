Patricia Sue Gooding

August 13, 1950 - November 28, 2021

Patricia Sue Gooding, 71, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Luna Hospice Facility in Nampa, Idaho following a brief and sudden battle with cancer.

She was born on August 13, 1950, in Illinois, the daughter of Ray Clements and Evelyn Grotts.

Pat married James Gooding in Bluff City, Illinois on December 20, 1976, and together they lived and worked on the Gooding farm. After selling the farm, James then began working for Union Pacific and Pat continued her career in administrating. They bought a farm in Idaho Falls where they resided from 1988 to 1998. Pat and Jamie then lived on their farm in Kuna, Idaho where they spent eight years before moving to Boise.

She was one of the first female administrators in Idaho and managed several nursing homes in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Meridian, and Boise. She was also part owner of four assisted living facilities before her retirement in 2015.

Pat loved traveling, reading, cooking, baking, and driving with the top down in her car listening to Aretha Franklin on full volume.

She was a fierce, brilliant, and classic woman who will be dearly missed by anyone who got the privilege to know her.

Survivors include her husband, James Gooding of Boise, Idaho; stepson, Christopher Gooding of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brothers, Joe Attebury and John Attebury of Green River, Wyoming, and Larry Clements; granddaughter. Aspen Gooding; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her sisters Kathy Martin and Debbie Martin.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to the hospice team who made Pat's final days more comfortable.

Condolences can be left at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com