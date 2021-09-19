Patricia Mary Jacketta

May 9, 1939 - May 27, 2021

Patricia Mary Jacketta "Mom" passed away peacefully at her home on May 27, 2021, surrounded by family at the age of 82 from cancer.

Mom was born on May 9, 1939, to John Paul and Mary Lou Whaley in Boise, Idaho. She married Billy C. Rodgers on June 16, 1957 – later divorced. She then met and married her soulmate and our "Dad" Ralph Jacketta on March 17, 1984.

Mom had some amazing caregivers help with her final wishes to stay at home. Her nurse Jean; caregivers Marie and Taylynn (thank you for the braids); Chaplain Dick; and social worker Tanya – you will forever be in our hearts for all you did for Mom over the last few months. Thank you for all your kindness and compassion and for providing her with the dignity she deserved towards the end, which means more to our family than a simple thank you. Hospice Visions are Angles on Earth as far as we are concerned.

Shirley, thank you for delivering meals to Mom each week and taking the time to sit and talk with her. You have a heart of gold and truly cared for Mom, she considered you a good friend.

Mom is survived by her daughters, Debby Beard and Conny Aiello, and her husband, Chris; son-in-law, Bill Briseno; 10 amazing grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); her sister, Sherrie Whaley; her brother, Don Whaley; and many loved nieces and nephews; as well as many loved friends.

Mom is proceeded in death by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Cindy Briseno; sons, Richard Rodgers, Mark Rodgers, and Robert Rodgers; parents, Paul, and Mary Lou; and sister, Polly Whaley.

As per mom's request, there will be a graveside service at noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Ralph and Rob.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Visions, Inc. at 455 Park View Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301. Without this amazing place, I don't know how we would have done it without them.

