Paul A. Degner
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Paul Degner

TWIN FALLS - Paul A Degner, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away June 3, 2021. A visitation will be held, Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, ID. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at

www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Road, Twin, ID
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran church
400 Irene St., Kimberly, ID
Jun
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Snake River Canyon National Cemetery
1585 E Elm St,, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie I am so sorry to see you lost Paul! God Bless you and all your family!
Leila Shepherd
Friend
June 7, 2021
Degner family, my sincerest sympathy to you. Marilyn
Marilyn Haynes-Brokopp
June 5, 2021
