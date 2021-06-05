Paul Degner

TWIN FALLS - Paul A Degner, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away June 3, 2021. A visitation will be held, Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, ID. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at

