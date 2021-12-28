Paul Vernon Eastman

July 28, 1931 - December 26, 2021

Paul Vernon Eastman passed away on December 26, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Paul was born on July 28, 1931, to Glen and Zena Eastman in Scandia, Kansas.

He moved to Idaho in 1936 where his father farmed on the Salmon Tract for four years. His father passed away in 1944 and the family moved to Twin Falls where Paul went to school, graduating from high school in 1949.

He married his high school sweetheart Wilma Sears in June 1950. They had five children who were the love of their lives.

Paul worked for Troy Laundry for a year and then moved to Jerome where he was a salesman for Challenge Creamery, and he worked until 1953.

He then went to work for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake. He retired in 1985 from Wonder Bread after 32 years of service.

After retirement for a year, he went to work for Krengal's Hardware for two years which he really enjoyed. He then went to work for PSI Waste Disposal and Rick Parks where he did maintenance and landscaping which he also really enjoyed.

Paul was interested in the youth, and he coached the Hackney Hitters youth baseball team for five years. This was a very rewarding time. He was also active with Cub Scouts and was Scoutmaster at the United Methodist Church for 12 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award from the National Program for working with the youth.

Paul also really loved music and played the clarinet all through high school and also played 15 years with the City Band. He also played tenor saxophone in a couple of dance bands in 1948, 49, and 50.

Wilma passed away in March 1998 from cancer. After 48 years of marriage, Paul was lost.

Paul was talked into going to his 49th class reunion where he was reacquainted with Lonabelle, a classmate who had lost her husband five years prior, to cancer also.

After a courtship, traveling to McCall, Idaho; they were married Friday the 13th of November in Los Vegas. They have lived in Twin Falls during summers and wintered in Pahrump, Nevada at Preferred RV Resort.

They did a lot of traveling in the motor home and have made so many dear friends.

Paul is survived by his wife Lonabelle, his five children Dave (Tammy) of Henderson Nevada, Larry (Eva) of Boise Idaho, Sandy (Jeff) Hanson of Peoria Arizona, Shirlene (Ron) Aguirre of Twin Falls Idaho, and stepchildren Christie Ricketts of Rio Vista California, Lonnie Duncane Lanson of K Hawaii, Donetta Elane, Sherrie Rae Wheeler of Rancho Cucamonga California. He is also survived by a stepbrother George Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather George Mitchell, brother, daughter Debra, and granddaughter Stephanie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home from 5 – 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at 10 AM, with a burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Church and Idaho Commission for the Blind in Boise, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Paul's Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.