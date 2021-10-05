Paul Edward Juchau

May 16, 1925 ~ October 2, 2021.

Paul Edward Juchau of Eden, Idaho passed away quietly at his home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born in Virginia, Idaho May 16, 1925, the oldest of six children, to Leslie James Juchau and Freda Little Juchau. Paul studied agriculture at Brigham Young University. He served in The Army Air Corp as an airplane mechanic during World War II in the South Pacific, most notably on the island of Tarawa.

Paul married Gladys LaFreda "Fredi" Lenon on August 6, 1947, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They were sealed two years later in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City. Paul and Fredi were married for 63 years. After Fredi's death in 2010, Paul married Joyce Hunt on November 5, 2011.

Paul loved farming. He and his father at first leased farmland and then eventually bought their own land and created a very successful farm in Eden, Idaho. He lived on that farm from 1951 until his death.

Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many callings in the church, including the Hazelton Ward Bishopric, Jerome Stake High Council, Stake Clerk, and Bishop of the Hazelton First Ward for about seven years.

Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Karl Juchau, his father, Leslie James Juchau; his mother, Freda Juchau; sister, Norma Jean Juchau Tolman; and wife, Fredi Juchau. He is survived by his five children, David Juchau (Susie) of Belleville, Michigan; Mary Michener (Jerry) of Twin Falls, Idaho; Debi Juchau of Boise, Idaho; Carla Mingo (Art) of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Greg Juchau (Kelly) of Kimberly, Idaho. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren

The family would like to express a special thank you to Home Health and Hospice and the ladies at Caring 4-U for all their help.

A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward, Hazelton, Idaho. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paul's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.