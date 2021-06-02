Paula Lumbreras Gomez

March 5, 1933 - May 29, 2021

Paula Lumbreras Gomez, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Paula was born March 5, 1933, in San Jose de las Flores, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the daughter of Bardomiano and Maria Cruz Guerrero Lumbreras. She received and completed her education in Dr. Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She married Marcelino Valle Gomez on August 3, 1950, in Jalisco, Mexico.

After moving to Burley 60 years ago, Paula worked for JR Simplot Company and retired after 32 years of service. Following retirement she worked as a foster grandparent for the Migrant Head Start Program in Burley.

She was an active member of St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley. She was a Guadalupana for more than ten years. She was a woman of strong faith that was reflected in her everyday life. For this reason many families chose her to be a godmother for their children, a role she cherished and took pride in.

She enjoyed embroidery work, crocheting, gardening, traveling to Oregon and Texas to visit her siblings, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her legacy will be the family and friends she leaves behind. Paula always brought everyone together with her meals, hugs, humor, generosity, and wisdom; all filled with love. She was always quick with a joke, and the first to give a hug when needed. She was a loving wife, a caring and nurturing mother, and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Paula is survived by her husband, Marcelino Valle Gomez; children, Imelda (Damian) Gomez-Rodriguez of Paul, Rigoberto (Janet) Gomez of Burley, Irene (Luis) Chavolla of Nampa, Irma (Kevin) Gomez-Bushman of Burley, Ramiro (Sylvia) Gomez of Nampa, Raquel (Mike) Gomez-Garcia of Caldwell, Ismael Gomez of Dallas, Texas, and Teresa (Mike) Alcocer of Burley; 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Simona Urena, Claudia Torres, Carmen Salinas, Bardomiano Lumbreras, Graciela Garcia, Belisario Lumbreras, Estela Rodriguez, Aaron Lumbreras, Mary Landeros, Francisco Lumbreras, and Rosa Maria Lumbreras.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hilario Lumbreras; and two sisters, Placida Reyna and Irene Lumbreras.

A vigil service will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.

The rosary and funeral Mass will both be held at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.

Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.