Paula Mae Morrison

December 08, 1971 - February 21, 2021

Paula Mae Morrison, at the young age of 49, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Nampa, Idaho; surrounded by her family. She was the oldest of four children, born to Alexander and Beleta (Smith) Morrison in Burley Idaho on December 08, 1971.

Paula raised two beautiful daughters, Chelsea, and Kristen. She loved spending time with both her daughters and her dog Oreo. They had many adventures of creating projects, art, crafts, making Halloween costumes and going to musicals.

Throughout her years she worked at Shopko, MCMS, but her favorite job was being CEO at Desert Sage FCU. She worked there for 20 years. She enjoyed volunteering for the Reality Fair and helping younger generations learn good financial habits. She loved planning events and fun ways to raise money for charity through her work.

She bravely battled cancer for 2 years.

Paula is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters: Chelsea and Kristen, her parents: Alexander and Beleta, her siblings: Jennifer and husband David, Alan and wife Erin and James; and her many nieces and nephews.

"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." – Albus Dumbledore

We love you Mom; Always.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for family and friends to attend.

Please visit Paula's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.