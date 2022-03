Paula Jean Ramey

HAZELTON - Paula Jean Ramey, 65, Hazelton, Idaho passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday August 25, 2021. Services will be held at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11a.m. with burial following at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.