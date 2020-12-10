Menu
Pauline Crane McCracken
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Pauline Crane McCracken

January 5, 1938 ~ December 1, 2020

Pauline Crane McCracken, 82, our much-loved wife and mother returned home to her Heavenly Father on December 1, 2020 after several years of health problems and a 19-day battle with COVID-19.

Pauline was born on January 5, 1938 in Oakley, Idaho the second of five daughters born to Ralph Owen and Martha Walker Crane. She attended schools all around Magic Valley and graduated from Kimberly High School.

She moved to Twin Falls and went to work as a telephone operator where she met a handsome repairman who came to repair her switchboard. She married Lee Ronald McCracken on September 19, 1957 in the Logan Temple.

If only one description of Pauline could be made, she was the "Ultimate Homemaker."

Pauline was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many roles. She loved working with the Sisters of her Ward, serving as Ward Relief Society President three times and in the Stake Relief Society Presidency for many years. She loved her Heavenly Father and loved her time as a worker at the Boise and Twin Falls Temples.

Pauline was active in the community serving as an election judge for many years. She also belonged to several book clubs all her married life and was an active member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp, following in her grandmother's footsteps.

Pauline is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Lee, and four children: Dennis of Salt Lake City, UT, Michael of CO, Alan of Norfolk, VA and Jennifer Austin of Twin Falls. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Hailey, Jasmine, Tori, Christopher, Mallory, William and Henry and by 6 great-grandchildren, one sister Lesley (Grant) Smith, a brother-in-law George Bingham and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her much-loved step-father W.T (Mike) Webb, and three sisters, Joan Havens, Carma Bingham and Kathleen Crane.

Funeral services will be held December 12 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 2085 S Temple Drive. For everyone's safety face masks are required at the church. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park. The service will be available on line later that afternoon on Pauline's memorial page at www.roasenaufuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2085 S Temple Drive, ID
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard of Pauline's death. I'm so very sad I missed her funeral. I loved her and her mom so much. Love and prayers to all of you, her family. I know she loved and cherished every one of you.
Kathleen Kober
January 6, 2021
Sympathy & prayers to you & your family, Dennis.
Georgina Wolverton
December 13, 2020
Pauline and Lee were great examples for us to follow. Pauline was a loving and kind lady. Our love and prayers are with Lee and family.
Marion and Carol Swensen
December 12, 2020
I first met Lee and Pauline when they lived at the end of Earl Drive and Dan and I were newlyweds in the 2nd Ward. They were raising their family and were such good people. We had several mutual activities at their house. Pauline was such a kind, loving person. Sending love to Lee and the family.
Shawn Arrington
December 11, 2020
I have so many good memories of being with Pauline and Pauline and Lee at church, parties and just visiting. We are blessed to know that we will be with them again.
Carol Scherer
December 11, 2020
I loved Pauline and this whole family. I have thought of her over the years. She will forever be in my memory God bless JoLene cote Tunison
JoLene Cote Tunison
Friend
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful woman.
Lillian Nielsen
December 10, 2020
So sorry to read about Pauline. She was a beloved classmate of KHS class of 1956. She will be remembered by all.
Henry P Givens
December 10, 2020
