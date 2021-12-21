Sending light and love to all of Perry's family and friends. I am learning to carry Gratitude in one hand AND Grief in the other hand. Gratitude for having spent time with Perry and a deep Grief that our time was so limited. Thank You for helping me learn about Life and Living, my friend. You presence will be missed and I will always have and hold a special place in my heart for you.

Ann Miriam O'Gara December 21, 2021