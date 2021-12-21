To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sending light and love to all of Perry's family and friends. I am learning to hold Gratitude in one hand AND Grief in the other hand. Gratitude for having known Perry and Grief that our time together was so limited. Thank You for teaching me about Life and Living... I will always have and hold a special place in my heart for you, Ann O'Gara
Ann Miriam O'Gara
Friend
December 21, 2021
so sorry to hear perry passed.i thought he was still in california.