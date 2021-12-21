Menu
Perry Bethke
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Perry Bethke, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away December 13, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending light and love to all of Perry's family and friends. I am learning to hold Gratitude in one hand AND Grief in the other hand. Gratitude for having known Perry and Grief that our time together was so limited. Thank You for teaching me about Life and Living... I will always have and hold a special place in my heart for you, Ann O'Gara
Ann Miriam O'Gara
Friend
December 21, 2021
so sorry to hear perry passed.i thought he was still in california.
leon McGuire
Friend
December 21, 2021
