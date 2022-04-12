Phillip "Phil" Smithhart

August 26, 1953 - April 9, 2022

Proud Veteran, Phillip "Phil" Smithhart, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home under the care of Iowa River Hospice while hand in hand with his loving wife. Services for Phil will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. with military honors provided by the combined VFW/American Legion Honor Guard to follow at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Phillip James Smithhart was born August 26, 1953, to parents Kenneth and Janice (Cherry) Smithhart in Junction City, Kansas. At an early age, Phil's family moved to Idaho where he attended school. In 1971, Phil graduated from Meridian High School. Following high school, Phil enlisted in the United States Armed Forces and served in the United States Army for 20 years until he was honorably discharged through retirement. Phil was united in marriage to Jody Spence and later divorced. They were blessed with two sons. Years later, on March 14, 1989, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Regina "Jean" Billick in Des Moines, Iowa. At the start of their marriage, Phil was with the Army and so together they had moved from base to base until finally settling in Iowa. In addition to the Army, Phil worked for Cessford Construction Company out of Le Grand, Iowa as a mobile plant manager for many years until he fully retired in 2008. In his free time, Phil loved to be gaming on his Xbox and playing games online with his sons, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, watching television, and taking trips to Idaho. His family always said he had a tough exterior but was a kind soul on the inside, he was loyal to his family, country, and friends. He always loved to get to spend time with his children and grandchildren at events over the years.

Those left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Smithhart; his children Jerry (Harmony) Smithhart of Gillette, Wyoming, and John (Tonya Selinger) Smithhart of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren Dylan Smithhart, Makayla (Matt) Kinsley, Maddie Smithhart, Spencer Riding, Trevor Riding, and Jesse Riding; great-grandson Theodore Kinsley; his siblings Michael Kay and Thomas Kay; his sisters-in-law Barb (Don Bracey) Waltemeyer, Kim Carpenter, Leigh Price, and Lynn (Mike) Carder; alongside his aunt and uncle and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and his mother Janice; brother Jerry Smithhart; grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Larry and Betty Billick; and other extended family members.