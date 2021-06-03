Phyllis Ann Herr

October 3, 1942 - June 1, 2021

Phyllis Ann Herr, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 1, 2021.

She was born October 3, 1942, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Phillip and Juanita Brennen. She grew up in Filer, Idaho. In 1944 the family welcomed her brother; Walt and their family were complete. Phyllis attended school in Filer where she met and remained friends with Midge and Carolyn for 70 years, their friendship was one of many highlights of Phyllis' life. It wasn't very often that they weren't mentioned during a conversation. She graduated in 1960 and went on to study at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

Phyllis met LeRoy Herr in 1964, they married in August of 1967 in Twin Falls, Idaho where they lived briefly before they made a long move to Syracuse, New York. While in Syracuse they welcomed their son, Charlie in 1971. After living through a couple of harsh winters, they decided to pack up and move back to Idaho. In 1972, they welcomed their son, Rusty to the family. Phyllis and LeRoy later divorced.

Phyllis spent at least 20 years working for Kmart as a retail clerk. She cherished the memories and friendships she made until her retirement in 2008. While working at Kmart she enrolled in the Certified Nurse's Assistant program at the College of Southern Idaho. Upon graduation, Phyllis also worked as a CNA at a care facility in Kimberly, Idaho. In 2009, she decided to join the team part-time at Dollar Tree in Twin Falls. In the last 12 years, she made many valuable friendships through her fellow employees as well as many of her customers.

Often when Phyllis wasn't at work, she could be found outside with her flowers; creating new flower beds, weeding, and watering. It was the outdoors that brought mom the greatest joy. She loved to watch the birds nesting in the trees outside her window, the playful squirrels that loved to torment her, and the beautiful creations along the way. If she wasn't outside, she could be found doing projects around the house or watching some kind of sports on TV, or rather napping to the monotone sound of the sports commentators.

Phyllis is survived by her sons Charlie (Becky) of Kimberly, Idaho, Rusty (Jenn) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, grand-daughter Mindy (Jake) Anderson of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, grandson Tristan Herr of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, grand-daughter Kelsey Johnson (Robert Negri) of Buhl, Idaho, grand-daughter Kaitlyn Dauer of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; great-grandchildren Travin, Varyn, Hailyn, Raiden, Kanyon and Killian all of Virginia, Uncles Paul and Ray Crawford of Idaho, her two best friends Midge and Carolyn and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Juanita Brennen and her brother Walt "Butch" Brennen along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We would like to thank Visions Home Health and Hospice for their love and kindness to our mom in the short time she was in our home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. There will be a viewing held at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel on June 6, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A service will be held June 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Paul Jordan presiding. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Phyllis' name to the St. Luke's MV Health Foundation Rose Garden Fund 801 Pole Line Road West, Twin Falls, ID 83301

"Blessed are those who morn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4