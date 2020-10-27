Phyllis Nadine Stockton Thibault

December 10, 1933 – October 21, 2020

JEROME - Phyllis Nadine Stockton Thibault was born December 10, 1933 in Jerome. She went to Heaven October 21, 2020. Mom was the first of three children born to Leon Stockton and Nellie (Bishop) Stockton. She was raised and educated in Jerome. She met our Dad, Don Thibault while attending Jerome High School. Soon after graduation, Dad asked Granddad Stockton for Mom's hand in marriage. Granddad's reply was, "you can take her, but you can't bring her back." And Dad never did. They were married March 22, 1953. The following February, Sandra was born, followed by Cheryl, Greg, Kent, and Lisa. Mom and Dad farmed northeast of Jerome for nearly 50 years.

Following their retirement from farming in 1999, they continued to raise registered Angus cattle. She loved the farm life. She had a large garden for many years and canned delicious vegetables and fruit. She was a loving, dedicated farm wife, took lunches to the field during harvest, was the chief parts-runner, all while making sure her kids got to every sports practice and piano lesson. She made each one of us feel loved and special.

Her grandchildren and great-children were her pride and joy. Up until recent years, Mom fixed huge holiday dinners at her house, complete with wonderful coconut cream pie. To this day, her grandchildren still ask for her recipes and fight over her homemade strawberry jam and blackcap jelly. Mom enjoyed dancing with Dad and they were members of the Magic Steppers for several years. She liked to read and collect old books, and she often had more than one book open at a time. One of Mom and Dad's favorite places was their cabin north of Ketchum and she spent a lot of time there during the summers with family. They also enjoyed several winters in Arizona. Mom's greatest joy came from making others happy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Don Thibault of Jerome, daughters Sandra Thompson (Mike), Cheryl Thibault (Steven Ollie), and Lisa Silver (Michael), and sons Greg Thibault (Alice) and Kent Thibault, 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one sister, Arlene Bragg (Elmore). She was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Nellie, and one brother, Edward. Mom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jerome. She made sure her family attended Sunday School and church on a regular basis. She had many fond memories of time spent at the First Baptist Church Cathedral Pines Church Camp during her youth and as an adult. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Cathedral Pines Church camp, north of Ketchum.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 29 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral home in Twin Falls. Wednesday, October 28, there will be a viewing for friends from 5:00-7:00pm. The graveside service will be at the Jerome Cemetery immediately following the memorial service on Thursday. In addition, those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may also visit Phyllis's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

We know that most, but not everyone, can survive COVID. Out of concern for the elderly and immune-compromised, we strongly encourage that masks be worn, and they will be provided at both the memorial and graveside services.