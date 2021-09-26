Phyllis Jo Martin Taylor

August 23, 1936 – September 5, 2021

Phyllis Jo Martin Taylor, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho with her husband and son by her side. Phyllis was born on August 23, 1936, to Harrison Taft and Idabelle Johnson Martin in Chelsea, Oklahoma. She spent most of her childhood in Murtaugh and Hansen, Idaho where she attended school.

Phyllis married Ron Taylor on January 26, 1957, and worked at Western Auto as a bookkeeper until they were blessed with their son Kevan on June 12, 1958. She then was a terrific stay-at-home wife and mother until 1969 when she went to work at the Twin Falls Bank and Trust as a cashier until her husband convinced her to be his office manager in his estate appraisal business where they worked side by side until their retirement in 2006.

She was a good bowler and golfer which she loved. But her greatest love was camping in the south hills and In the Sun Valley-Ketchum areas. After Camping in the hills, they moved their trailer to 1000 Springs for several years, bought a boar, and built a dock. Their next move was to join the Clear Lakes Country Club where they stayed in their trailer at the club on most weekends and golfed.

Her family was her whole life and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a very good seamstress and totally enjoyed her oil painting talents. She also did ceramics and tole painting. One of her favorite hobbies was to make a picture collage of her family for almost every occasion.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Ron. Son Kevan (Janine) Taylor, Kimberly, Idaho. Grandchildren Cameron (Ali) Taylor. Georgetown, Texas. Wyatt (Lauren) Taylor and Eli Taylor, Twin Falls, Idaho. Great-Grandchildren Ethan, Kolton, Weston, and Evelyn Taylor, Twin Falls, Idaho. She is also survived by her brother Larry (Joyce) Martin, Sparks, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, and grandparents.

Phyllis's family wants to extend their deepest thanks to Dr. Bryan Fortuin and his staff who gave her excellent medical care for the past 20+ Years.