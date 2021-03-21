Menu
Pompella Hernandez Saldana
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

January 6, 1935 - February 28, 2021

Our mother passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2021 and returned to her Heavenly Father.

Born on January 6, 1935 to Tomas Barrientos Hernandez and Rosario (Rosa) Virgen Hernandez in Del Rio, Texas.

On December 28, 1949 she married Saul Chapa Saldana in Del Rio, Texas. Their family would grow to include Saul Jr., Sylvia, Richard, Ruben, Jamie, and Jamie Daniel .

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit

www . Hansen-mortuary.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th, Rupert, ID
Jul
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th Street, RUPERT, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss but happy for Pam that she is out of pain and is with Saul and Saul Jr. and praising Jesus together I´m praying for you all , you are like my family love you guys
Alan Hibbs
March 25, 2021
