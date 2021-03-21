Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

January 6, 1935 - February 28, 2021

Our mother passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2021 and returned to her Heavenly Father.

Born on January 6, 1935 to Tomas Barrientos Hernandez and Rosario (Rosa) Virgen Hernandez in Del Rio, Texas.

On December 28, 1949 she married Saul Chapa Saldana in Del Rio, Texas. Their family would grow to include Saul Jr., Sylvia, Richard, Ruben, Jamie, and Jamie Daniel .

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

