Rachel Connell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Rachel Connell

June 4, 1950 - March 24, 2021

Tragically, our angel, Rachel Connell was taken from the world unexpectedly on March 24, 2021.

Rachel, was born on June 4, 1950 to Edwin and Violet Heath. Rachel grew up on a family farm in King Hill, ID. Rachel loved to help her father with the farm chores and was a true Daddy's Girl. Her father was killed in a train car Wreck in 1963, and the family then moved from the farm.

Later, Rachel married Dale Connell and they lived in Shoshone, ID together with her children Rick, and Kellie, her stepson Calvin, and their child in common Tad. Rachel and Dale were a perfect match, and they had many wonderful years together before Dale's passing in 1999.

In 2006, Rachel met Mark Hopper while shopping at the Youth Ranch in Gooding, ID. It was love at first sight. They were inseparable for the rest of her days.

Rachel loved her three little pugs, chickens, turkeys, and wild farm cats which she tamed.

When Rachel smiled, she smiled with her whole body, and the world smiled with her. While walking through grocery stores, babies would reach out to her wanting to be held.

Rachel is survived by: her sisters Elaine, Velda, and Patty; her children Calvin, Rick, and Tad; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her husband, Mark Hopper.

Rachel will be laid to rest next to her beloved Dale Connell on June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 26 to Apr. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Shoshone Cemetery
32-98 U.S. Hwy 26, Shoshone, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
