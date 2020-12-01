Rae Pharris Turner

June 20, 1930 ~ November 20, 2020

Rae Pharris Turner, age 90, of Pocatello, Idaho, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho.

Rae was born in Jerome, Idaho on June 20, 1930. She attended school in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1948. At age 10, she lost her left arm to infection after falling from a tree and sustaining a severe break. Thereafter, she continued to live her life with courage, grace, and patience. Many who met her did not immediately realize that she had only one arm.

Rae began her college education at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, then transferred to Idaho State College (now ISU) in Pocatello, Idaho, where she earned her Associates Degree in Commercial Art, and in 1950, was named Homecoming Queen. In 1951 she married Lester M. Tovey, and they raised their 4 children in Idaho Falls, Idaho. During those years she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout Leader, director of Pine Creek Girl Scout Camp, and a board member of the Silver Sage Girl Scout Council. She was also active in PTA and a substitute teacher in Idaho Falls School District #93. In Idaho Falls, and later, in Centerville, Utah, she worked as an interior decorator. In 1989, she married Lindell (Linn) L Turner of Pocatello, Idaho. In Pocatello, she was active in the Pocatello Art Association and is a past president. She was also active in the Alpha Omicron Pi Pocatello Alumni Association, is a past president, and in 1994 received recognition from the organization as a Women of Achievement. Linn Turner, a veteran of World Warr II, died in 2011 and as his widow, Rae was able to receive care in her last years at the Idaho State Veterans Home.

Rae is survived by her sister, Diana Delamarter and husband Ralph of Bend, Oregon, her sons David Tovey and wife Stephanie of Mesa, Arizona, Mark Tovey and wife Susie of Corvallis, Oregon, Dwight Tovey and wife Cindy, of Meridian, Idaho, her daughter, Melissa Love of Meridian, Idaho, her stepson Lindell "Cac" Turner and wife, Kim of Pocatello, Idaho, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

As she had requested, no funeral services will be held. The family suggest that memorials be made to the Idaho State University Foundation or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.