Rafael Linares Vargas

1943 - 2021

Rafael Linares Vargas, at age 77, went to be with the Lord. His wife Martha of 57 years held his hand and sang hymns to him during his passing.

He is survived by his loving wife, six kids; Cecilia, Rafael, Alejandra, Silvia, Ricardo, and Rosalba. Twenty grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.

A visitation will be held on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 10-12 p.m. with funeral services held at 12 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuenralhome.com