Ralph Dee Jenkins

January 3, 1937 - September 17, 2021

Ralph Dee Jenkins passed away on September 17, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Ralph was born on January 3, 1937, in Newton, Utah to Burton and Iona Jenkins. He was raised in Newton on his family's farm as the middle of five children.

On July 24, 1968, Ralph married Veneta Davies. They resided in Price, Utah, where they had a daughter, Tamara, and a son, Philip. Ralph spent his career working for the Forest Service; his job took his family to Wells, Nevada in 1975, to Challis, Idaho, in 1979, and to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1986. Twin Falls has been his permanent home for the last 35 years. Ralph loved to go hunting and fishing and spending time in the outdoors. Camping, canoeing, backpacking, and enjoying the beauty of wildlife were some of his favorite ways to spend his time.

Ralph is proceeded in death by his mother, Iona Jenkins, and his father, Burton Jenkins, of Newton, Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Veneta Jenkins of Twin Falls; daughter, Tamara Jenkins of Twin Falls; son, Philip (Kristen) Jenkins of Tualatin, Oregon; brothers Don Jenkins of Providence, Utah, and Richard Jenkins of Newton, Utah; sisters Barbara (Daryl) Green of Roy, Utah and Marjorie Erickson of Tremonton, Utah; 11 grandkids and seven great-grandkids.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ralph's life on Wednesday, September 22, at the LDS chapel located at 2680 Elizabeth Boulevard in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 23, in Newton, Utah at 2:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.