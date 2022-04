Ramiro Tovar

RUPERT - Ramiro Tovar 48 of Rupert passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held Friday March 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.