Randall Osterhout

July 11, 1956 ~ August 31, 2020

Randy was born July 11, 1956, to Welton Gail Osterhout and Dawn Marcia Walker Osterhout.

Randy joined an older brother Rod and later gained two younger brothers Todd and Ty.

When Randy was a kid he spent a lot of time with his cousin Chuck Osterhout. They loved their BB guns and would spend hours and hours shooting birds out of Devon and Betty's huge Russian olive forest.

Randy loved football and basketball; he excelled at both in high school. Randy made friends easily, had a quick wit, and was very good at making people laugh.

Sadly, when Randy was thirteen years old he and his brothers lost their mother to cancer. A year later they lost their dad to the same disease. The four brothers were lucky enough to have uncles and aunts close by that were willing to take them into their homes. Todd (8) and Rod (16) were taken in by Uncle Seymour and Aunt Leora. Randy (13) was taken in by Uncle Owen and Aunt Edith. Ty (4) was taken in by Cousin Dick and Karen Wolf.

Randy married Cheryl Sparr and they have two boys Jake and Wade. Randy worked for the railroad, Scott Priest trucking, and Osterhout Construction while raising his family. He and Cheryl resided in Declo for many years and later divorced.

Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved hanging out with his friends.

Randy contracted Covid19 a couple of weeks ago and was fighting it. He was doing better but unfortunately suffered a stroke that took him.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, along with several aunts and uncles.

Randy is survived by his sons Jake (Jennifer) of Burley, Wade (Jodi) of Boise along with 11 grandchildren. His brothers Rod (Marilyn), Ty (Heather) of Declo, Todd of Paul. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A small service for family and friends will be held at the Kiwanis Park in Declo on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM.