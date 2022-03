Randy C. Lee

KIMBERLY - Randy C. Lee, 70, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, August 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday September 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.