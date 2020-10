Ray Powell Hamby

KIMBERLY - Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday October 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also do so on Ray's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.