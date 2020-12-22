Raymond H. Braun

1951 ~ 2020

Raymond H. Braun of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.

Raymond was born in Gooding, Idaho in 1951. He was the fourth of eight rambunctious kids. They worked hard, played hard, and tore up most of north Shoshone.

Raymond learned to work at an early age. In fact, Raymond preferred working over school and left school at the age of 15 to go to work for neighbors – Rick Robinette and Tony Stevenson hauling hay. He later worked at various jobs including hauling hay for the Novis brothers – John and Bill, and butchering at Allen's packing plant which later became Blincoe's. It was after Blincoe's closed that Raymond found his true calling as a truck driver. He traveled thousands of miles over the highways driving for Arlo Lott, Triple C Concrete and Milky Way, until he retired.

Raymond was married to Toni Bliss. They later divorced. Then one night, as luck would have it, he ran into a little redheaded spitfire named Donna. Life started over for Raymond that night. He and Donna were married on March 19, 1989 and the adventure began. What an adventure it was! Whether it was camping, fishing, four wheeling, playing cards or whatever, they were inseparable. Sadly, Donna passed away in September of 2018 and broke Raymond's heart. Life began stopping for him that day. Now they are together again.

Raymond left behind a large family including brothers – Jim Braun of Gooding, Bob (Vickie) Braun of Meridian, Ron (Ennice) Braun of north Shoshone, Don (Becca) Braun of Gooding and Bill Braun of north Shoshone. He also left a sister – Bonita Koonce of Meridian and a brother-in-law – Martin Elexpuru of Kimberly; and two step-sons – Mike and Brent Furman. Raymond had many, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a buttload of friends. One of Raymond's favorite things was family gatherings and reunions.

He was preceded in death by his wife – Donna Furman Braun; his sister – Carolyn Elexpuru; and of course, his parents – Herman and Ruth Braun.

Raymond was quite a character and will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Raymond.

Raymond loved a good party, so the Family plans to have a celebration of life where all his family and friends can gather at a later date. Stay tuned!

