Raymond D. Youngblood, Sr., 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bennett Hills Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 22, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
1 Entry
I knew Mr. Dale Youngblood for a short time through his wonderful granddaughter. During these few weeks I met him, he was such a pleasant, honest, and stand up man. I respected him from day one. This man was an inspiration and taught me a lot about his family. I am honored to have known this man.