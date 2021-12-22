Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond D. Youngblood Sr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Raymond D. Youngblood, Sr., 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bennett Hills Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Mr. Dale Youngblood for a short time through his wonderful granddaughter. During these few weeks I met him, he was such a pleasant, honest, and stand up man. I respected him from day one. This man was an inspiration and taught me a lot about his family. I am honored to have known this man.
Jose
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results