Redge E Peterson

June 30, 1947 - January 3, 2022

Redge E Peterson, a 74-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 30, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John and Bernadine Peterson. He was the third of eight children. Redge grew up working hard on the family farm. His first official job was to feed the chickens. This was the first of many jobs as family life revolved around work. Later on, it was his job to milk the family's jersey cow. He always had a love for animals. One of the things he loved the most was giving his little sisters rides on their family horse or bringing home wild animals from the woods and nursing them back to health.

He was always tinkering and creating something out of junk which drove his dad crazy because he never put the tools away. Redge built a hot-rod car made from odds and ends that he would drag race with his friends on the weekends. He also loved riding motorcycles. He would take both sisters on the back of his hog to go change the water, laughing at their screams as he bounded over bumps and hills.

While attending Firth High School, he was passionate about running, especially the mile. He was inspired by runners who had achieved the four-minute mile. Redge worked hard to achieve this goal. He graduated from Firth High School and continued his education and running at Idaho State University. Once Redge turned 19, he chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to the Southwest Indian Mission and loved serving the Hopi and Apache Indian people.

After returning home from his mission, Redge returned to school attending Ricks College. He first met Wendy Hutchison at a teen dance during the holidays. He thought she was so beautiful; he kept watch from afar and later introduced himself. They courted and dated while she was attending BYU. At the time, he drove a fast and furious gold and white Firebird. He always boasted that he could drive to see Wendy in race-car record time. He proposed to Wendy, saying he was tired of driving down to Provo and wanted to marry her. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 3, 1970. They began their life together farming in Raft River, Idaho. Redge was very determined to be successful in his ventures. He always had a "can do" attitude. He was an entrepreneur at heart and the greatest salesman. Some of his many endeavors included farming, dairying, running a meatpacking plant, and manufacturing calf equipment. Wendy was always by his side working, supporting, and helping him succeed. Some of the great things he did as a father was teaching their seven children to work hard and always attend their church meetings. He always remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite calling was teaching the youth in Sunday School. The youth loved going to Redge's Sunday School class. He loved them and as a witness to his faithful love and service, they kept in touch with him through frequent visits, cards, and personal announcements. His greatest pride and joy were his 28 grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wendy; and his children, Shawn (Becky) of Burley, Jennifer Ward (Jason) of Rexburg, Bradley (Chelsea) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joel (Gena) of Logan, Utah, Jason (Brandi) of Jerome, Greg (Oralia) of Burley, and Cole (Rhiannon) of Buhl; 28 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vicki Peterson; and his siblings, Collin (Hallie), Candace (Brent), Michele (Turrell), Layne (Ilene), Trenna (John), and Marla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernadine Peterson; and his brother, Brent Peterson.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Ryan Hobson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday, January 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM, Thursday, at the church, preceding the funeral service.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.