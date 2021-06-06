Renae Lee

February 20, 1947 - May 9, 2021

Renae Lee, 74, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Renae was born on February 20, 1947, in Boise Idaho. She was the second of three children of Wendell and Wilda Worthington. She lived most of her life in Idaho except for the years where she lived in California and Colorado.

Renae taught her children about the value of hard work. She worked various jobs. She retired from Winco Foods where she worked as a cashier. She worked hard her whole life to provide for her family. Renae was the best role model for her children and grandchildren.

One of her many favorite things was going to the "old Lady Thrift Store." She liked garage sales, camping, fishing, gambling, and drinking coffee. She loved her two other girls, her dogs.

Renae lived life with a sense of flare. She was witty and funny. She could make a person laugh so hard by telling you something funny all while keeping a straight face. She always taught her children to take the high ground and to do what's right. Renae was kind, caring, and generous. She had a way of attracting wayward souls and would take them in and make them feel welcome. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.

Renae was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She was happiest when she was able to spend time with her large family and many close friends. She gathered her troops on many camping trips, dinners, and holiday celebrations. There was never a dull moment when she was around.

Renae was preceded in death by her parents Wilda and Wendell Worthington and her husband Randy Lee. She is survived by her four daughters: Wendy Shell (Teresa), Jody Lyngar, Jayma Hoyt (Monika), Jill Holloway (Tito), two stepdaughters: Kristen Goodwin, Karen Lee, and one stepson Brian Lee (Christie). She is also survived by her brother Gary Worthington and Sister Judy Cole. Renae had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends that she considered family.

We would like to give a special thanks to Harrison's Hope Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion that was shown to her and our family. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the fund for a tree to remember her by or donating to Harrison's Hope Hospice in her name. We will have a Celebration of Life at 3 pm on July 17th at 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.