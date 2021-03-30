Menu
Rex Ted Hall
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Rex Ted Hall, 75, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
We are so sorry to hear of Buck passing away. May God watch over You & Your Family, Lorrie. We will always cherish the fun fishing & camping trips we had at CJ Strike Res. Buck was an Awesome fisherman & a wonderful friend. Rest in Peace, Dear Friend.
Ray & Betty Rhoades
March 31, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss you are in my prayers Shannon
Charmain Mays / Hoskovec
March 30, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Teds passing. May he Rest In Peace.
Teri Wilson
March 30, 2021
