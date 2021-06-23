Richard Henry Bohle

October 25, 1923 - December 12, 2020

Our dad, Richard Henry Bohle, was born to Henry Bohle and Paulina (Berreth) Bohle on October 25, 1923 in South Dakota. He had two older sisters, Lorene (Bohle) Mettler and Ella (Bohle) Hirsch.

Growing up on the prairie of South Dakota, Dad spent many hours roaming the countryside on the back of his pony with his trusty dog trotting alongside. Dad loved to run. His short legs pumping, his bare feet oblivious to the rocks, sticks, and stickers, he and his dog covered many miles.

As with so many families, the Great Depression hit the Bohle family hard. Their crops failed. Their cattle died. They lost their farm. They lost their home. That is when our Grandpa moved the family to Acequia, Idaho.

Dad enrolled in Acequia High School. He was the president of his graduating class. He was on the football team but broke his leg at practice before the season even started so that ended his football career.

He continued to run and won many races, both in school and at community events.

Dad worked at the sugar factory as a welder's helper.

He rode his bicycle from Acequia to the sugar factory in Paul and back every day. This is where he started learning the art of welding and machining.

World War II broke out and Dad decided to enlist in the Navy before he got drafted. The navy didn't want him because of his flat feet. Dad ended up being drafted into the Infantry, flat feet and all. He suffered a traumatic brain injury at the very end of the Battle of the Bulge when he had the top of his head shot off.

If he'd been even a couple of inches taller, he would've been killed. He had a long road of convalescence ahead of him.

Doctors didn't know much or understand all the issues that traumatic brain injuries caused or what we now refer to as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. So like the rest of that "Greatest Generation", Dad came home from the war and got back to the business of working and starting a family. He suffered from his war injuries, both physically and mentally until the day he died.

Dad met Mom in Burley and they married in August 1947.

Mom passed away in September 2019 just days after their 72nd wedding Anniversary. Mom and Dad had us, four daughters. Terry Montague, Susan Kershner, Sandy Smith, and Laura Bohle.

Dad started and ran several very successful businesses including Rupert Iron Works, Idaho Industrial Sales, Ace Hardware, and Intermountain Irrigation. He employed many people over the years and a number of his former employees went on to open and run their successful businesses.

A few things people probably don't know about Dad.

Dad and Mom loved to dance. They and their group of friends spent happy times dancing at the Elks dances and later at the snowbird dances in Yuma, Arizona.

Dad and several of his friends were the ones that pushed to have boat docks put in out at Lake Walcott. That group of friends also hosted boat regattas out there for a number of years.

Our hospital used to be owned by the Mormon church. When they decided to close it down, Dad spearheaded the group that got the County to purchase it and keep a hospital here in Rupert.

Dad was on the Board of Directors of the hospital for many years.

Dad applied to and received permission from the National Chamber of Commerce to start a Chamber in Rupert. At the time, the closest chamber to Rupert was in Idaho Falls.

Dad was on the 4th of July Rodeo committee for many years.

Rupert Iron Works built the first chair lift for Pomerelle.

When some of the workers at Rupert Iron Works wanted to bring in a union, Dad opted to close the business rather than allow a union to come in.

Dad helped many people behind the scenes, never asking for or receiving credit for his generosity.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, shortly after listening to Lawrence Welk on the television one last time, Dad danced away with Mom, leaving his pain and demons behind.

My sisters and I would like to thank the staff at Autumn Haven and Hearts for Seniors for their help and care.

A graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery on June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels at the Rupert Senior Center or the charity of your choice.

Cherokee N7123Whiskey cleared for takeoff. Have a good flight, Dad.