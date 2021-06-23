Menu
Richard Henry Bohle
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
188 S Highway 24
Rupert, ID

Richard Henry Bohle

October 25, 1923 - December 12, 2020

Our dad, Richard Henry Bohle, was born to Henry Bohle and Paulina (Berreth) Bohle on October 25, 1923 in South Dakota. He had two older sisters, Lorene (Bohle) Mettler and Ella (Bohle) Hirsch.

Growing up on the prairie of South Dakota, Dad spent many hours roaming the countryside on the back of his pony with his trusty dog trotting alongside. Dad loved to run. His short legs pumping, his bare feet oblivious to the rocks, sticks, and stickers, he and his dog covered many miles.

As with so many families, the Great Depression hit the Bohle family hard. Their crops failed. Their cattle died. They lost their farm. They lost their home. That is when our Grandpa moved the family to Acequia, Idaho.

Dad enrolled in Acequia High School. He was the president of his graduating class. He was on the football team but broke his leg at practice before the season even started so that ended his football career.

He continued to run and won many races, both in school and at community events.

Dad worked at the sugar factory as a welder's helper.

He rode his bicycle from Acequia to the sugar factory in Paul and back every day. This is where he started learning the art of welding and machining.

World War II broke out and Dad decided to enlist in the Navy before he got drafted. The navy didn't want him because of his flat feet. Dad ended up being drafted into the Infantry, flat feet and all. He suffered a traumatic brain injury at the very end of the Battle of the Bulge when he had the top of his head shot off.

If he'd been even a couple of inches taller, he would've been killed. He had a long road of convalescence ahead of him.

Doctors didn't know much or understand all the issues that traumatic brain injuries caused or what we now refer to as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. So like the rest of that "Greatest Generation", Dad came home from the war and got back to the business of working and starting a family. He suffered from his war injuries, both physically and mentally until the day he died.

Dad met Mom in Burley and they married in August 1947.

Mom passed away in September 2019 just days after their 72nd wedding Anniversary. Mom and Dad had us, four daughters. Terry Montague, Susan Kershner, Sandy Smith, and Laura Bohle.

Dad started and ran several very successful businesses including Rupert Iron Works, Idaho Industrial Sales, Ace Hardware, and Intermountain Irrigation. He employed many people over the years and a number of his former employees went on to open and run their successful businesses.

A few things people probably don't know about Dad.

Dad and Mom loved to dance. They and their group of friends spent happy times dancing at the Elks dances and later at the snowbird dances in Yuma, Arizona.

Dad and several of his friends were the ones that pushed to have boat docks put in out at Lake Walcott. That group of friends also hosted boat regattas out there for a number of years.

Our hospital used to be owned by the Mormon church. When they decided to close it down, Dad spearheaded the group that got the County to purchase it and keep a hospital here in Rupert.

Dad was on the Board of Directors of the hospital for many years.

Dad applied to and received permission from the National Chamber of Commerce to start a Chamber in Rupert. At the time, the closest chamber to Rupert was in Idaho Falls.

Dad was on the 4th of July Rodeo committee for many years.

Rupert Iron Works built the first chair lift for Pomerelle.

When some of the workers at Rupert Iron Works wanted to bring in a union, Dad opted to close the business rather than allow a union to come in.

Dad helped many people behind the scenes, never asking for or receiving credit for his generosity.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, shortly after listening to Lawrence Welk on the television one last time, Dad danced away with Mom, leaving his pain and demons behind.

My sisters and I would like to thank the staff at Autumn Haven and Hearts for Seniors for their help and care.

A graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery on June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels at the Rupert Senior Center or the charity of your choice.

Cherokee N7123Whiskey cleared for takeoff. Have a good flight, Dad.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rupert Cemetery
ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know Mr. Bohle personally, but heard good things about him when I lived in Rupert. He was someone to be proud of and did a lot for his community. May he rest in peace. His daughters and their families were lucky to have been raised by such a good man.
Nancy Miller
Other
June 26, 2021
I WOULD LIKE TO SEND SYMPATHY TO YOUR FAMILY I HAVE KNOWN YOU AND YOUR WIFE FOR MANY YEARS WHAT A NICE OBIT. I WAS BKKPER. FOR MINICO AUTO PARTS FOR 48 YRS. AND NEW ALL YOUR BUSINESS'S THAT WAY. PRAYERS FOR YOUR FAMILY GOD BLESS WILMA
WILMA WANZER-WINKLEBLACK
Work
June 25, 2021
In 1961 I lived at the Idaho Youth Ranch. I was 16 years old and Richard and one of his friends wanted to take 2 Youth Ranch boys deer hunting. Luckily I was one. That was the year of the big snow that took Floyd Dorsey's life. We were asleep in the tent when at 4 am the National Guard woke us and requested that we leave immediately. It was bitter cold and had snowed 18" or so, but Richard said let's wait it out. So we did. The next day I went with Richard hunting. We came across a doe and Richard said to shoot it, which I did. After the kill, I looked at him and said "what now"? He withdrew his hunting knife, handed it to me, and said go clean your deer! Never having cleaned a deer before, I struggled to get the job done. I will never forget that trip and the good advice and direction I received from Richard. A treasured memory that I will always cherish.
Wayne Wood
Other
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Kari Klosterman
June 24, 2021
The Bates have many wonderful memories of your father and entire family. You have our respect and appreciation and will always be a part of our lives. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Jeff Bates
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family in the transition of this remarkable couple whose well-lived lives will stand as a beacon of light to the community and the state.
Betti Taylor
June 24, 2021
What a wonderful story you told of your dad. So many things I learned about him. This is a wonderful tribute and we send hugs and prayers to all of you.
Marlyce Tuma
Friend
June 23, 2021
Susan, may you be uplifted and comforted in this time of grief. My best to you.
Dave Green
Other
June 23, 2021
My condolences to all the family, especially Sandy and Lloyd. What a legacy he left
Sheila B. Adams
June 23, 2021
Thinking of you all on the death of your dad, I remember him so well...He was a wonderful man.. God Bless
Cathy Ingalls
Friend
June 23, 2021
