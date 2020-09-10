Richard George Borah

October 13, 1952 ~ September 3, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard George Borah, 67, of Twin Falls, announce his sudden passing at home on September 3, 2020. Richard had been dealing with chronic health issues but passed unexpectedly.

He was born in Twin Falls, ID, on October 13, 1952 to Everett and Jeraldyne Borah.

Richard's life was far too short for his loved ones, but those who truly knew him were touched by his big heart, humor, caring soul and generosity to all. The positive impact he had on others was profound.

Richard "Rich" graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1971. He was very active and participated in baseball, track, basketball, wrestling, and his favorite, football. Rich, excelled at all sports, lettering in four. During his senior year of high school he was a Varsity Football Captain and received the Hank Powers Award for Top Athlete of the year.

After high school, Rich attended Boise State College in Boise, Idaho, and played one year of football. In 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Debra Gemette. That same year, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Offutt Air Force base in Nebraska. Richard and Debbie had two beautiful girls, Cassie and Cara, which he loved and adored. Later they returned to Idaho and he completed his education at Boise State University, Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. In 1978, Rich was honorably discharged from the US Air Force. A few years later, Rich and Debbie divorced and he moved back to Twin Falls.

September of 1991, Rich met his future wife and the love of his life, Cherie (Knapp) Copp. In 1994, they purchased Sooper Ads where he worked alongside Cherie until his passing. Rich and Cherie married May 30, 1998 and he gained a son and daughter, Kevin and Carrie. Rich enjoyed fishing, camping, four wheeling, traveling, movies, collecting guns, football, especially BSU and the New England Patriots. Rich was a proud dad and grandfather. He loved spending time with all of his children and grandchildren.

Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 22 years, Cherie; children: Cassie (Brian) Collins , Cara (Dennis) Kaler, Kevin Copp, and Carrie (Jason) Neely ; grandchildren: Camryn and Brennan Collins, Caden, Coleton and Addilyn Kaler, Ryder Neely, Angelo and Tilo Copp, Delaney and Declan Kennedy; brother, Jim Borah of Boise; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Jeraldyne Borah; brothers: Keith Borah and Doug Borah.

Viewing will be held Thursday, September 10 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Services will be Friday, September 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Parke's Funeral Magic Valley Home on 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, Idaho. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Richard's Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome. com