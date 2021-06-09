Richard "Dick" Stark Lewis

December 2, 1934 - June 7, 2021

Richard "Dick" Stark Lewis passed away on June 7, 2021, at his home from natural causes. His children were at his side. Dick was born December 2, 1934, in Declo, Idaho to Wayne and Alice Stark Lewis. He was the third child.

He attended school in Declo, graduating from Declo High School. He played basketball, was involved in 4-H and F.F.A. (Future Farmers of America). He loved to rodeo, riding broncs, and his favorite, bull riding.

His family farmed, raising hay, wheat, and spuds. He participated in "canal waterskiing" and could ride a bike backward.

He married Clara June Lewis on September 11, 1955. Four children were born into this union. In 1963 the family moved to Boise. Dick drove a tanker truck for American Oil. They purchased their first farm in Nampa in 1967, where Dick began raising lots of pigs and offering custom hay hauling. He never missed a Saturday livestock auction.

He was a hard worker and provided for his family with pride. The kids had lots of horses, puppies, other farm animals, and of course, lots of room to run and play. He was very active in 4-H with his kids.

Dick enjoyed going for drives, fishing, horse racing, and having a cold one on the deck. Dick had many friends, young and old alike.

He purchased another farm on Lewis Lane in 1980. He continued raising pigs while June kept keep of the sows and babies. He later went on to raising cattle.

Dick's dear wife "Peachy Pie" died in August of 2017. He inherited her little dog Lucy Jane who was at his side when he passed.

He is survived by his sons: Randy Lewis and Kevin Lewis. Daughters: Sandy Hartman and Karla (Steve) Copenhaver. Grandchildren: Brandon; Bridgette; Marcy; and Lacy. Great-grandchildren: Nathaniel; Jordan; Blake; Amira; Bella; Marissa; and Alexsis. One sister, Margret (Lee) Jorgenson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June Lewis; his parents Wayne and Alice Lewis; a brother Wayne Lewis Jr.; sister, Dorothy Balch; and their spouses, Veloy Lewis and Jack Balch; beloved daughter-in-law Pam; and darling great-grandson Nicholas Ramirez; and "Peppy", his little mutt.

Dad, you were the best dad and friend. We miss you so much. Rest in peace Pops.

We thank all of Dick's friends who faithfully continued to come to say hello when things got tough for him. Thanks to Kevin Chastain who never failed to bring in his newspaper. Harrison's Hope, you are all outstanding. Special thanks to Ben and Miranda. And Dianna, just thanks, we love you.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel located at 83 N. Midland Blvd. Nampa, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery located at 102 North Cemetery Rd, Declo, Idaho.