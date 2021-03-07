Richard Dale McIntyre

May 19, 1938 - March 4, 2021

Richard Dale "Dick" McIntyre passed away March 4, 2021 in Jerome, Idaho. He was the first born to Dale Lavern McIntyre and Fern Pearl (Lauritsen) McIntyre on May 19, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew; and one brother-in-law.

He is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Mallonee of Gretna, Nebraska and Karolyn (Leroy) Scantlin of Jerome, Idaho; two nieces, two nephews, three great nieces, five great nephews, and one great great niece.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Communicare of Jerome for all of their love and care they shared with Dick the last several years; as well as the kind staff of Auburn Crest Hospice.

Dick will be laid to rest in Sioux City, Iowa.

