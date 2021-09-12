Richard "Dick" Plocher

December 10, 1927 - August 18, 2021

Richard "Dick" Plocher, 93, of Rupert passed away on August 18, 2021, at SLC Regional Hospital after an extended illness. His nurse's name the night of his passing was Angel, and she assured the family he peacefully and comfortably went home to meet his Savior.

Richard was born on December 10, 1927 to Edward Plocher and Magdelena Schenk Plocher. He was the tenth of eleven children. Richard was born in the old farmhouse at 200 W. 200 N. and in 1976 moved a quarter of a mile up the road into he and his wife, Gayla's dream home. He lived the last 14 months of his life at Countryside Care & Rehab in Rupert.

Richard joined the U.S. Navy in February of 1946 and was honorably discharged in December of 1947. One of his great life adventures was being stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This time in his life provided many stories for him to share with family and friends. Richard's life work was farming and raising beef cattle. He always said the greatest time in his life was when he ran cattle on BLM ground near Minidoka. The grazing association provided him with many exciting trips rounding up cattle and wonderful life friendships. Richard also worked for Valley Livestock in Rupert and was employed by Burley Livestock for over 60 years. Anytime spent on a horse, was a time of great joy. For 20 years, Richard worked the Fall campaign at Amalgamated Sugar in Paul as a supervisor in the tare lab. He so enjoyed all the ladies he worked with and their delicious potluck dinners.

Richard married the love of his life, Gayla Sue Hayden in 1968. They enjoyed dancing to country music, riding horses, going to Jackpot, and being involved in children Rhett and Shana's activities; from dance competitions to many miles of rodeos, they loved watching their kids participate in a variety of events. Following Gayla's passing in 2005, Richard loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending rodeos, going on long drives with his nieces and nephews, and visiting extended family, neighbors, and old friends. Richard was an amazing storyteller and most of them were even true! He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, love of people, and ability to remain a "true" cowboy to the end.

Richard was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. He also attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise when visiting his daughter and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his son Rhett (Laura) Plocher of Idaho Falls, daughter Shana Woodbury of Meridian, and son Ben Plocher of Escondido, California. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jake & Hayden Plocher and Anabell & Lily Woodbury, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Richard also leaves behind brother Ray Plocher of Palisades and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2921. All friends and family are invited to attend. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.