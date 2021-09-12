Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Dick" Plocher
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Richard "Dick" Plocher

December 10, 1927 - August 18, 2021

Richard "Dick" Plocher, 93, of Rupert passed away on August 18, 2021, at SLC Regional Hospital after an extended illness. His nurse's name the night of his passing was Angel, and she assured the family he peacefully and comfortably went home to meet his Savior.

Richard was born on December 10, 1927 to Edward Plocher and Magdelena Schenk Plocher. He was the tenth of eleven children. Richard was born in the old farmhouse at 200 W. 200 N. and in 1976 moved a quarter of a mile up the road into he and his wife, Gayla's dream home. He lived the last 14 months of his life at Countryside Care & Rehab in Rupert.

Richard joined the U.S. Navy in February of 1946 and was honorably discharged in December of 1947. One of his great life adventures was being stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This time in his life provided many stories for him to share with family and friends. Richard's life work was farming and raising beef cattle. He always said the greatest time in his life was when he ran cattle on BLM ground near Minidoka. The grazing association provided him with many exciting trips rounding up cattle and wonderful life friendships. Richard also worked for Valley Livestock in Rupert and was employed by Burley Livestock for over 60 years. Anytime spent on a horse, was a time of great joy. For 20 years, Richard worked the Fall campaign at Amalgamated Sugar in Paul as a supervisor in the tare lab. He so enjoyed all the ladies he worked with and their delicious potluck dinners.

Richard married the love of his life, Gayla Sue Hayden in 1968. They enjoyed dancing to country music, riding horses, going to Jackpot, and being involved in children Rhett and Shana's activities; from dance competitions to many miles of rodeos, they loved watching their kids participate in a variety of events. Following Gayla's passing in 2005, Richard loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending rodeos, going on long drives with his nieces and nephews, and visiting extended family, neighbors, and old friends. Richard was an amazing storyteller and most of them were even true! He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, love of people, and ability to remain a "true" cowboy to the end.

Richard was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. He also attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise when visiting his daughter and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his son Rhett (Laura) Plocher of Idaho Falls, daughter Shana Woodbury of Meridian, and son Ben Plocher of Escondido, California. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jake & Hayden Plocher and Anabell & Lily Woodbury, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Richard also leaves behind brother Ray Plocher of Palisades and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2921. All friends and family are invited to attend. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
7th & J Street, Heyburn, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hansen Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Richard will be sorely missed. I don´t even remember a time that I didn´t know him. He and my Dad were fast friends from boyhood. In fact, I thought we were relatives until I was about 10 or 11 and that Ben was my cousin! He did always a story, no matter the time or place you saw him. And every story would make you just roll! God broke the mold with Dick.
Linda Rosa
September 20, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Plocher family. I remember the family from Trinity Lutheran. I remember Dick's parents too from when I was a little girl.
Judy Vogt Colvin
Other
September 13, 2021
Condolences to all loved ones. My family and I knew Dick since the early 70's. Dad, Mom, and myself worked with Dick at sale yards for many years. Then Dick would come to our horse sale every year and we would visit and laugh. He hasn't been to horse sale for 3 years now. Marlice Tuma has kept me in touch with Dick. What a kind man.
Jill Bitsoi
Other
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results