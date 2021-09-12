Richard B. Roberts

October 28, 1939 - August 26, 2021

The family of Richard Beamon Roberts sorrowfully announces that on August 26, 2021,

Rich passed away at his home in Buhl, Idaho. His brother, Robin Roberts, was holding his hand as he passed.

Rich was born to Ben F, and Hazel Roberts in Buhl, Idaho on October 28, 1939. He graduated from Buhl High School with the Class of '57 and attended Idaho State University. He lived in Buhl most of his life.

Rich worked in a managerial position for many years at Longview Fibre in Twin Falls. He also worked at Clear Springs Trout Co. retiring after 22 years. As the production manager, he enjoyed his job and the numerous employees who also became his good friends. Rich married Oleta Derie Hahn on December 3, 1971.

Together they golfed every opportunity they could find. Oleta was a championship golfer and they traveled to many golf matches. They also went to estate sales whenever possible and faithfully attended the Buhl Indians games, were season ticket holders for CSI basketball, and attended some Boise State Bronco football games. They also watched all the Bronco games on TV. Best of all, they happily lived in Buhl and enjoyed their many lifelong friends.

In January 2019, Oleta passed away. He continued golfing, playing Snooker, Pinochle, and Poker on a weekly basis with his many good buddies, but he truly missed Oleta until the day he passed.

In July, Rich was diagnosed with cancer. To enable him to spend his last days in his home, his brother, Robin, and his wife, Leona, were honored to become his caregivers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Oleta; and his parents.

Survivors include, his aunt and close friend, Letha Stonemets of Twin Falls, Idaho; his two brothers, Dr. Frank (Barbara) Roberts of Portland, Oregon; Robin (Leona) Roberts of Caldwell, Idaho; his sister, Marti Roberts (Jim) Pillon of Portland, Oregon; bother-in-law, Willie (Karen) Derie of Burley, Idaho; also survived by one nephew and four nieces. His most important and beloved survivors are his friends and neighbors living in Buhl, Idaho. They were faithful to the end and the family wants to thank them and for then to know that we love them......as did Richard.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lakes Ln. Buhl. At luncheon will be served at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Richard's name to a favorite charity.

Memories and condolence may be shared with the family on Rich's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.