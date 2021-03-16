Richard John Stosich

March 2, 1929 - March 14, 2021

Richard John Stosich of Twin Falls was born on 2 March 1929 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ernest Waldemar Stosich and Edith Leona Crofts. He was educated at Ricks College, Brigham Young University and New York University, getting his MBA.

He worked briefly for J.C. Penney, then spent his career working for Mutual of New York Life Insurance Company.

On 27 November 1957, he married Nadine Billington in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was a lifelong, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Richard enjoyed restoring vehicles, particularly his 1939 and 1951 Chevys and his 1939 Fairchild airplane. He also enjoyed coin collecting, reading, and following politics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son and older brother, Kenneth.

He is survived by his wife; four other children, Juli (Steve) Ethington, Lynn (Dave) Thomas, Clarke (Danielle) and Matthew; and grandchildren, Stephanie (Spencer Esplin), Colton Ethington (Michelle), Clinton Ethington (Tonya), Becca (Stephen Taylor), Tyler Thomas, Tristan Thomas (Janessa), Richard Thomas (Liz), Gwendolyn (Steve Thomas), Leah Call, John Call, Hope Call and CJ Stosich.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1st Ward Chapel, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Paul Cemetery, Paul, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.