Robert Bell

After a long struggle with COPD, Robert Bell, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday October 14, at the age of 72. He was born in Oklahoma and grew up in a military family making many moves around the states. Bob graduated from Palo Verde High School, Tucson, Arizona. He joined the navy and served as an aviation ordinance technician.

Bob married Lori Mayfield 1969. They had two daughters, Erica and Erin.

In 1977, he began his 42 year marriage to Kathy and they were blessed with two children, son Tim and daughter Emily.

He worked for the United States Postal Service in Tucson, AZ, Fresno, CA and Twin Falls, ID for 38 years. After retiring in 2006, he continued to enjoy camping, fishing and golfing until his health declined.

He felt honored to be able to be a foster parent.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters, Erica Karstensen, Erin Bell, Emily (Eddie) Megyse, son Tim Bell, and sisters, Doris (Nick) Weaver and Cathy Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Bell and one brother, Terry Bell. Our many thanks go to Dr. Ippolito and Visions Hospice for their care.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.