To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farmer Funeral Chapel.
4 Entries
While you probably did not know me very well, I indeed knew Bob & Myrna quite well. I was so surprised to see that he had passed. He was in such great spirits and apparent good health when I visited a short time ago. My love and prayers to you and your family from a neighbor and friend. JoAnne Craner
JoAnne Craner
Friend
October 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the Bowman family at this time.
Quintin and Shari Cammack
October 9, 2021
your were a friend to little girls whose dad was at war, love to you and your family
Trudi Sundin
October 5, 2021
He was my best friend when my husband was in the Viet Nam war , his kindness will never be forgotten, God bless him and his family