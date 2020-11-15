Robert C. Peters

1949 ~ 2020

Robert C. Peters "Bob" passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, WY.

Bob grew up in the small town of Jerome, Idaho. He enjoyed spending his summers working on his Grandpa Callen's ranch, building fence and racing tractors with this cousin. He was always a "busy boy" and got himself into his fair share of innocent boyhood trouble.

When in high school, he was a star football player and track athlete, running the hurdles and doing the long jump. He won the most outstanding football player, an award given to him by his teammates.

After graduation from high school in 1967, he attended Oregon State University and on March 15th, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Bennett. He later attended Idaho State where he was a member of the track team and competed in the long jump. He subsequently worked to obtain his pilot's license and for a short time worked as a crop duster. He then went to welding school and passed his welding tests with high marks. He moved to Point of Rocks in the winter of 1973 to help build the Jim Bridger Power Plant as a boiler maker. He stayed on as a maintenance mechanic and later moved into Rock Springs in 1974.

Children started coming to Bob and Mary in 1969 and they had a total of 10 biological children together, 6 boys and 4 girls. They also adopted one son. Tragically his first biological daughter and adopted son died in the toddler years.

In 1983, Bob was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He was initially devastated by his diagnosis, but over the years came to accept it and count it as a blessing. Though slowly over time, he lost his ability to run, then walk, then the use of his hands, he never lost his ability to remain positive and upbeat.

Bob formed a bluegrass band with his five oldest boys when they were still quite young. He counted this as one of his greatest accomplishments. He played the banjo along with his boys as part of the "Peters Pickers" at church functions, county fairs and bluegrass festivals. Music was always a huge part of his life.

Bob loved interacting with youth, and they loved him too. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a leader for over 40 years. All six of his sons and 2 of his stepsons obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was divorced from Mary in 1995 and then on May 10th, 1997 remarried his "Angel in Boots," Monali Murie. He then helped to raise a second household of rowdy boys who dearly loved and adored him, calling him "daddy bob." He always encouraged and bolstered his children and stepchildren in obtaining education and realizing their dreams.

At one time, he was an excellent banjo player, annoying his coworkers on the bus ride to work with his incessant finger rolling banjo exercises. The multiple sclerosis eventually robbed him of the use of his hands. Undaunted, he learned the harmonica and continued to play and sing in a polka band "The Good Intentions."

Bob died of complications related to his multiple sclerosis on November 5th, 2020. The disease that had plagued him for the last 37 years had also refined him. We believe that he has earned his place with the angels in heaven due to his patient suffering and ever positive attitude. He will dearly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Blanche, daughter Joshua Fern and son Cy Thomas. He is survived by his wife Monali; siblings Bill Peters, Katie (Tom) Caldwell, Tom (Anne) Peters, and Peggy (Donny) Stanley; children: Grady (Esther) Peters, Welby (MiriLou) Peters, Troy (Shauna) Peters, Adam (Page) Peters, Noah (Whitney) Peters, Ralphie Ann (Brian) Jacobs, Jed (Katie) Peters, Georgia Jo (Wes) Brown, and Tonie Peters; step children: Jaromy Puffer, Lacy (Willy) Gunther, Charlie Puffer, Weston (Heather) Puffer, Jared (Destiny) Puffer and Cody (Whitnie) Puffer; 47 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday November 9, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com