Robert "Bob" Cox

April 8, 1952 - September 24, 2021

Robert "Bob" Cox of American Falls, Idaho passed away at home with his wife, Gail by his side on Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 69.

Bob was born April 8, 1952, in American Falls to Glen & Ida Fae Cox. He married his high school sweetheart Gail on Sept 24, 1971. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on the day he passed away. They were blessed with four beautiful children: Curtis Ray who passed away at the age of 3-1/2 years, Ashley, Amber, and Chad. Bob has always been so proud of each one of his children and all of their accomplishments. His whole life revolved around his family.

When he passed, he was welcomed on the other side by his son Curtis, his father Glen Cox, father-in-law Howard Gibson, and grandparents, aunts, uncles, and two nephews.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Gail, daughter Ashley (Jared) Hall, daughter Amber (Tim) Titus, son Chad (Stacy) Cox. Nine grandchildren, Addy (Trey) Dill, Easton, Macy Hall, Tayvree, McCoy, Evie Titus, Sienna, Sophia, Savanna Cox. His mother Ida Fae Cox and siblings Linda (Boyd) Olson, Larry (Stacey) Cox. Mother-in-law Doris Gibson, Brother in laws Steve (Glenda) Gibson, Todd (Julie) Gibson, Sister Jackie (Scott) Axline, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing for friends and family will be from 6-8 Thursday, September 30, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - American Falls 3rd Ward located at 650 Pocatello Ave. with Bishop Joel Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice and especially Marcia for the tender loving care she gave on a daily basis.

We would also like to thank Dr. Francisco, Jennifer Robinson, Rob Dye, all the caring chemo nurses and staff at Portneuf Cancer Center for the care they gave Bob over the past seven years.

To share memories, condolences, and photos visit DavisRose Moruary.com.