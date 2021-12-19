Robert Fawcett Howells (Bob) of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Chardonnay Living Center on December 15, 2021, at 95 years young. Robert was born on August 16, 1926, in Twin Falls to Ray and Della (Fawcett) Howells, the fourth of their five children. He lived in Hansen, Idaho for nine of his early years, attending the little Bickel (one room) Schoolhouse, from first-sixth grade. He loved school and according to Robert, he was a teacher's pet. His family lived down the lane from an aunt, uncle, and seven wonderful double cousins. Those cherished double cousins (Robert's father's brother married Robert's mother's sister) and their time together brought Robert much joy. Robert's family then moved out by the canyon in Twin Falls when he was 12 in 1938 to live and farm. Going from an entire school of 30 kids to the Twin Falls Junior/High School of 1200 was a shock, and Robert often found himself in Vice Principal Vera C O'Leary's office where she would query, "Are you lost again, Robert?" Robert was an adventurous boy who loved catching frogs and crawdads, fishing and hiking down in the canyon, hunting for birds with his brothers, and learning to swim in the canals and river. He enjoyed school, along with tumbling and poetry but quit early to work on the farm, later going back to get his GED. Robert suffered many great losses in his life with the early deaths of his three older siblings, Darrel, Floyd, and Alieen, and talked of each one with great fondness and love for the rest of his life. He joined the Army at 18 during the end of WWII, becoming a guard in Texas over German prisoners and studying the V-2 Rocket in White Sands, NM under the direction of German scientists. After his return, he attended some college at both Boise State and Idaho State and eventually decided to try out sunny southern California, where he met Mary Beggs at a party and became interested in her because she stayed after to help clean up. He and Mary were married at Belmont Heights Methodist Church in Long Beach, California on September 22, 1956, and were the loving parents to three children, Max, Carol, and Laura. Robert "Bob" worked as a lab technician and inspector for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company (ARCO) for 35 years and prided himself on barely missing a day of work. He, Mary, and daughter Laura moved to Bob's hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1986 after his retirement. Bob and Mary had an abundance of friendships both in California and in Idaho. Beloved friends/relatives could often be found in their home, playing Bridge or other card games together or just visiting, eating together, and laughing. They created a home where visitors felt welcomed, comfortable, and loved. They were enthusiastic square dance partners in both California and Idaho and enjoyed do-si-do-ing for years. They belonged to the Twin Falls United Methodist Church and became acquainted with precious friends there as well. Bob owned some local properties and was a gracious landlord, known for giving lots of second chances. He was a wonderful mechanic, gardener, and all-around handyman who was the King of Saving Money. The perfect dessert for his family of five was one Snicker's bar, cut into five pieces. Bob was extremely good-natured and was able to laugh at himself, which made him the perfect target for good-natured teasing. In his later years, he happily served on the Board for the Bickel and Twin Falls High School Annual Reunions, attending them well into his 90s. He also had a love for family reunions and helped make the Howells/Fawcett gatherings happen for many years. He always had a passion for poetry (especially from poet Robert Service) and is remembered for his great memory while reciting long poems at family reunions. Bob and Mary were married for 56 years until sweet Mary passed in 2013. Bob was diagnosed with dementia before Mary passed, but soldiered on in his optimistic cheerful way, able to live on his own for years and is one of the sweetest souls you could ever come across. He spent some time at Bridgeview Care Center for a few months and lived the last six months of his life at Chardonnay Living Center where he was known for his gentlemanly kindness, sharp-dressed ways, sparkly blue eyes and smile, and consistent compliments to others, letting everyone know they were "doing a good job". Bob is survived by his younger brother James (Glenda), son Max Randomness and his children Micah, Anasazi, and Asher, daughter Carol Howells, and daughter Laura Leavitt and husband Glen and their children Jonah (Hayley), Sunny (Jaxon Pearl), Acoya, Cannon, True, Brighton, and two great-granddaughters, Annevieve and Daisy Pearl, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife (Mary), parents (Raymond and Della Howells), brother Darrel (Dorothy), brother Floyd, and sister Alieen Collier. We wish to express special thanks to the lovely staff at both Bridgeview and Chardonnay Living Center, as well as his special friends/helpers Lacy Dean, Haley Wray Laird, and Dave and Anita Holloway and family.

Services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, December 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside burial service at Twin Falls Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a catered luncheon at the Rosenau Funeral Home Community room that is to take place after services. Live stream of the service can be viewed here: https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-howells