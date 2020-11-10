Robert Jeffery Hanchey

June 20, 1957 ~ November 5, 2020

Robert Jeffery Hanchey waved goodbye to this ole world on November 5, 2020. He was 63, born on June 20, 1957 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late William J and Maida Hanchey. He was carefully placed into the unique Hanchey family as #14 of 16 children. He was our "baby" brother, Mom and Dad's 5th son.

Known by so many endearing names, Bob to Sue, Jeff to many, Robert to some, Bubba to us. But the names he probably loved the most, were Dad to his 5 beautiful children and Papa the Bear to his 19 grandchildren. Anyone privileged to cross paths with him received a special nickname. Each one believing they were his very favorite but in reality, He was Ours.

He married The One He Loved the Most, Sue Carlson on March 26, 1977 sharing their lives together for 43 years. They became loving parents to: Jeff(Candi) Hanchey, Krista Hanchey, Mindi(Nick) Young, Grant(Meg) Hanchey, and Kayla Hanchey. 19 grandchildren each nicknamed: Jared-JayBay, Emily-Lee Lee Loo, Katie-Diddy Doo, Joy-Joy Joy, Anna-Anna Banana, Tristan-Chissman(Jodee-Jode the Lode), Ethan-Scoof, Madison-ReeRee Annette, Morgan-MoMo, Kenadie-KiKi Kole, Andrew-Drewfus, Mason-Maserman, Ally-Wowy Woo, Bentley-MayDay, Charlie-ChiChi Choc-o-let, Darcie Kaye (deceased), Owen-Oboy, and Evan Soul-Baby Soul. Skeeter and Moose were his two favorite furry friends.

His siblings, youngest to oldest, the way He said it were: Ramona, Liz, (Jeff), Rhonda, Ileta, Tyke, Butch, Vickie, Linda, Bobbie, Bunny, Loretta, Carrol, Johnny, Gary, Billie. Uncle Jeff had hundreds of nieces and nephews, too many to count, a nickname for each.

He was a car salesman for 30 years throughout the Magic Valley, although Sue says he liked being the Milkman the most. A Twinkle in His Eye and his wittiness were always present. Sue shared that she loved to hear him pray. His children loved to hear his stories. "He liked golfing and he liked fishing, but his greatest hobby: His Family."

He sang His way into our Hearts! He was our Guitar Man. He colored our world with his music and love. When he picked up that guitar and started singing, we all listened with adoration. He sang with the Madrigals at Twin Falls High School, he sang throughout our community, for politicians, for Western Days, for weddings and funerals. "I'm Proud to be an American" was a community favorite. He has written many songs of his own and sang them many times for us. One special song written for his mom about her children was titled "16 Candles". Music was our connection. Now, when His song is written, the Angels will sing it.

Viewing Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 at Sunset Memorial. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/NY0G1v1Q3ZU and is also located on his obituary page on the website under the photo's & video tab. Condolences for the family can be left at white-reynoldschapel.com.

May God wrap a white robe around Him.