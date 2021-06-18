Robert Larna

August 19, 1940 - June 16, 2021

Robert Larna of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on June 16, 2021.

He was born to Helen Ellis and Artemio Larna on August 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho. The family moved to Salinas, California when he was three. He lost both of his parents at a young age and he and his sister Lena were raised by their maternal grandparents, Jim and Della Ellis, in the Labelle area. He attended Rigby elementary and Rigby High School. He excelled in basketball and track and had a wonderful voice performing at several local events.

He met the love of his life, Joyce Drollinger, and they were married on November 24, 1961. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this fall.

Robert was a truck driver for most of his life starting with Edwards Brothers. The family then moved to Harrison, Montana in 1975 for a couple of years to work at Sitz Angus Ranch. They returned to Shelley, Idaho where he dispatched trucks for Edwards Brothers. He was a partner in RoBo Trucking for a time, worked at Doug Andrus Distributing, and drove for CAL Ranch. He and Joyce moved to Twin Falls in 1990 and managed the SkyLane Mobile Home Park until 2014 when they retired and moved to Kimberly.

After leaving the park he worked part-time for MCM Trucking driving in the harvest. He returned to his farming roots working for RDL farms servicing trucks, working the fields, and driving trucks during planting and harvest doing what he loved to do until his passing.

Robert loved to fish and spent many summer vacations in Ketchikan, Alaska catching and bringing home salmon, halibut, shrimp, and crab for future fish fries. He was always up for ice fishing with kids, grandkids, and even great-grandkids, but usually spent more time preparing a yummy lunch than fishing! He also enjoyed hunting with his boys and grandsons. He enjoyed gardening and most visitors would leave with a box of fresh veggies.

He loved to cook and made the best ribs! And breakfast time was always a treat.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Kimberly, Idaho, daughter Jamie Prestwich (Mike Bergman) of Idaho Falls, daughter Britene Larna (David Maynard) of Missoula, Montana, daughter Deri Larna of Twin Falls, son Jared Larna (Rachel Ziegler) of Hailey, Idaho, son Dustin Larna (Jill) of Ketchikan, Alaska, daughter Dori Topholm (Jason) of Twin Falls, Idaho, his sister Lena (Harry) Nichols of Murray, Utah, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and son, Chris, from a previous marriage.

You are invited to celebrate his life at the family home on Saturday, June 19th in Kimberly from noon to 6 p.m. Please park on Emerald Dr. North in the Ridgeway Subdivision off Polk Street to access 835 Taylor Street W. in Kimberly.

In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to the QRU Nonprofit Organization at www.qrufundraiser.org/product/inmemoryofboblarna/112 .