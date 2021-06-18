Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Larna

Robert Larna

August 19, 1940 - June 16, 2021

Robert Larna of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on June 16, 2021.

He was born to Helen Ellis and Artemio Larna on August 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho. The family moved to Salinas, California when he was three. He lost both of his parents at a young age and he and his sister Lena were raised by their maternal grandparents, Jim and Della Ellis, in the Labelle area. He attended Rigby elementary and Rigby High School. He excelled in basketball and track and had a wonderful voice performing at several local events.

He met the love of his life, Joyce Drollinger, and they were married on November 24, 1961. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this fall.

Robert was a truck driver for most of his life starting with Edwards Brothers. The family then moved to Harrison, Montana in 1975 for a couple of years to work at Sitz Angus Ranch. They returned to Shelley, Idaho where he dispatched trucks for Edwards Brothers. He was a partner in RoBo Trucking for a time, worked at Doug Andrus Distributing, and drove for CAL Ranch. He and Joyce moved to Twin Falls in 1990 and managed the SkyLane Mobile Home Park until 2014 when they retired and moved to Kimberly.

After leaving the park he worked part-time for MCM Trucking driving in the harvest. He returned to his farming roots working for RDL farms servicing trucks, working the fields, and driving trucks during planting and harvest doing what he loved to do until his passing.

Robert loved to fish and spent many summer vacations in Ketchikan, Alaska catching and bringing home salmon, halibut, shrimp, and crab for future fish fries. He was always up for ice fishing with kids, grandkids, and even great-grandkids, but usually spent more time preparing a yummy lunch than fishing! He also enjoyed hunting with his boys and grandsons. He enjoyed gardening and most visitors would leave with a box of fresh veggies.

He loved to cook and made the best ribs! And breakfast time was always a treat.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Kimberly, Idaho, daughter Jamie Prestwich (Mike Bergman) of Idaho Falls, daughter Britene Larna (David Maynard) of Missoula, Montana, daughter Deri Larna of Twin Falls, son Jared Larna (Rachel Ziegler) of Hailey, Idaho, son Dustin Larna (Jill) of Ketchikan, Alaska, daughter Dori Topholm (Jason) of Twin Falls, Idaho, his sister Lena (Harry) Nichols of Murray, Utah, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and son, Chris, from a previous marriage.

You are invited to celebrate his life at the family home on Saturday, June 19th in Kimberly from noon to 6 p.m. Please park on Emerald Dr. North in the Ridgeway Subdivision off Polk Street to access 835 Taylor Street W. in Kimberly.

In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to the QRU Nonprofit Organization at www.qrufundraiser.org/product/inmemoryofboblarna/112 .


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Robert's Home
835 Taylor St W, Kimberly, ID
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Remembering Bob in my thoughts and prayers . He was always friendly, courteous, and pleasant. I'm sorry for your loss. Chuck
charles schultz
June 19, 2021
To the family members of Robert (Bob) Larna prayers and condolences! I remember Bob and Joyce and always respected them as hard working managers at Skylane mobile park! When my son was killed they came to my house bringing a pan of home made chicken soup that Bob had made to feed my family! Here at the park Bob and Joyce would have Halloween parties for the kids living here! Once a month they would have a pot luck dinner for the residents! Bob and Joyce were caring managers and made Skylane a great place to live! Residents were sad to see them leave! Rest In Peace Bob you are so rememberd
Christine Storey
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results