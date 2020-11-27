Robert Leland Tyler

RUPERT - Robert Leland Tyler, 85, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Rupert 3rd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Funeral services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.