Robert Edward McClain
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Robert (Bob) Edward McClain

July 5, 1952 – Jan 19, 2021

A Celebration Of Life for Robert Edward "Bob" McClain will be per Bob's wishes. We will be scattering his ashes on the Snake River. We welcome and encourage all of Bob's family and friends to celebrate his life with us. SATURDAY, JULY 10th from 1 - 5 p.m.

Food and beverages will be supplied. Please bring a chair.

DIRECTIONS: 759 N. 1150 E. Jackson, ID 83350

Take Baseline Rd. east out of Rupert. After you cross the river at Jackson Bridge, travel 1/2 a mile, then turn left on 1150. Follow the road and take another left at Kane's Cover sign at 759 N towards the river. We will mark this with balloons. If traveling from the south, take exit 216 and turn right towards the KOA. Follow ID-25 for 3 miles and turn right on Baseline Road. Continue with the directions above.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jul. 4, 2021.
