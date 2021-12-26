Menu
Robert Theodore Meacham
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID

Robert Theodore Meacham

April 7, 1932 - December 17, 2021

Robert Theodore Meacham passed away quietly, December 17, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born April 7, 1932, in Paul, Idaho, to Theodore Julius Meacham and Hertha Katherine Schnabel. He grew up in Paul and spent significant time with his grandparents Francis Carter Meacham and Mary Jane Coleman.

Bob was married to Margarette Lucy Jokumsen, Linda Petrie, Judy Race, and Sharen Kay Cobb who remained his loving wife until he departed from the earth.

Bob's life was one of many ups and downs, he lost a son (Richard Lee Meacham) and a daughter (Marena Lesie Meacham) to automobile accidents, as well as his brother Jerry (Donna) Lee Meacham, his brother Eldon (Glenda) Meacham also departed after a battle with cancer, his brother-in-law Bill (Charlotte) Martindale he also lost his first wife (Margarette Lucy Jokumsan) to cancer. Bob struggled to find happiness until he married Sharen Kay Cobb. Bob and Sharen enjoyed many years of camping and fishing all over Idaho. Bob loved to go Steelhead and Salmon fishing with his brothers and their wives, and many of his children.

Bob spent much of his life operating heavy equipment for a number of companies, including Holmes Construction, Kloefer Concrete, and the BLM. He was extremely proficient on numerous pieces of equipment and was often told that he was one of the best cat skinners in the business.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Kay Meacham of Rigby, Idaho; son, Robert (Joyce) Theodore Meacham 2nd of Rigby, Idaho; son, Monty Meacham of California, son, Brad Tranmer of Boise, Idaho; son, Stacey (Barbie) Tranmer of Hazelton, Idaho; daughter, Shay (Calvin) Knopp of Rupert, Idaho; daughter, Dahna (Curt) Gates of Eagle, Idaho; son, Mike (Deana) Tranmer of Boise, Idaho; sister, Shirley Knopp of Burley, Idaho; brother, Jim (Janie) Simpson of Rupert, Idaho; and numerous grandkids.

Bob was a great father and husband and was devoted to his family. He was always there to lend a hand or give money to someone in need. He will be greatly missed, but we all look forward to seeing him again on the other side of the veil.

We love you and will miss you, all our love!!!!

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bowmanfuneral.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Paul Cemetery
ID
Bowman Funeral Parlor
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers go out to the Meacham Family. Bob was a great friend because I grow up just two houses west of him.
Yvonne Stone
Friend
January 2, 2022
To the family of Bob Meacham. We are sorry for your loss. I had the privilege of working with Bob and was blessed with watching him as a proficient and most skilled operator of heavy equipment but equally as impressive was his great character. He was a man of discipline, honor and integrity. I am grateful to have known him and wish all of the family comfort throughout your time of grieving.
John and Suzie Kloepfer´
December 31, 2021
Bob was our neighbor in Rupert for many years, before he got sick. He was always so friendly and helpful whenever my husband needed any help with anything! He loved to visit us and bring us fresh veggies from his garden! Really going to miss him!!!
Jennifer Jensen
Friend
December 30, 2021
