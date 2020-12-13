Robert William Parr

July 10, 1935 ~ December 8, 2020

Robert William Parr, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, Royal Ranger Commander, and evangelist for Jesus Christ went to be with our Lord on December 8, 2020. Bob was born in Ottowa, Kansas on July 10, 1935. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Dorothy Laverne Lightfoot on June 24, 1952, and celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army at the young age of 18 and served from October 1954 to October 1956. He then served several years in the U.S. Army Reserves, participating in special summer assignments building walking trails in state parks. He has been honored as a veteran of the Korean Conflict Era and Peacetime for his years of service. Bob also worked for Vaughn's Landscape Construction for 17 years, and then developed his own landscaping business. In 1991 he served as the Twin Falls School District Maintenance Supervisor until his retirement year in 2008. Bob was a member of Twin Falls Assembly of God Church and served faithfully wherever he was needed, as a Sunday School Teacher, Head usher, Board of Deacons, and Men's Ministry Director. He established the District 5 Royal Ranger Post, serving as their first Royal Ranger Commander. He served as a commander for over 30 years and as the Southern Idaho District Royal Ranger Commander for 10 years. Bob loved serving God and people. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and camping, and being with family, singing and playing his guitar at every opportunity. Bob will be forever loved by many as a mighty man of God and we are grateful for the spiritual legacy he has left us.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, son Steve, daughters Sheri Mills and Shellee Thompson, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls, Idaho on December 16, 2020 at 3p.m. and a memorial service is scheduled on his birthday July 10, 2021, at Faith Assembly of God church, Twin Falls.