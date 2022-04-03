Roberta Ruth Canine

January 30, 1922 - March 29, 2022

Roberta Ruth Canine, 100, of Gooding, passed away on March 29, 2022, at her home in Gooding surrounded by her family. Roberta was born to Harvey L. and Stella M. (Porter) Harding on January 30, 1922, on the family farm north of Gooding.

Mom attended schools in Gooding and graduated from Gooding High School in 1940. She attended business school in Denver, Colorado. She then moved to San Francisco, California, and worked as a secretary in the defense industry.

In 1942, she enlisted in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) in the Naval Reserve. The Naval Reserve sent her for training at Hunter College in the Bronx, New York, and then at OK State at Stillwater, Oklahoma. She was stationed at the Naval Air Station in San Diego for the balance of her time.

On October 16, 1943, she married Lewis Canine, a friend from Gooding. They were married in a family friend's backyard in Lomita, California. Dad was in the Marine Corps. They were married in their dress uniforms as they could not be out of uniform during wartime.

After the war ended, they returned to Gooding and took over the Harding family farm.

In 1965, she went to work at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind as a secretary for the principal of the deaf department. She retired in 1984.

Five children were born while on the farm. A nephew, Marvin Harding lived with them as well.

Mom and Dad sold the farm in 1971 and moved to town. They spent many years traveling and playing golf. Mom loved growing roses and other flowers and working in the yard. Her favorite place to sit was in her chair so she could look out into her yard. She enjoyed playing Bridge with many friends.

She is survived by: her children – Jim (Jeanie) of Corpus Christi, Texas; John (Cinda) of Star, Idaho; Bill (Cindi) of Gooding, Idaho; Don (Janelle) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Carol (Scott) West of Olympia, Washington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Per Mom's request, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a small memorial later in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church; the Gooding Public Library; or the Gooding Senior Center.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

